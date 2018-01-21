NC Congressman Pushing Bill That Would Keep Paying Troops During Shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger (R - N.C.) is pushing for a bill that would block congressional pay during the government shutdown, according to Pittenger's spokesperson.

Related: Congressman Mark Walker Refuses Salary During Shutdown

“There are over 100,000 active duty military based in North Carolina," Pittenger said in a statement. "Right now, they are defending our freedom while not knowing when they’ll next get paid. For Members of Congress to still receive pay during a government shutdown is unconscionable."

Pittenger added in the press release that if Senate Democrats want the government to shut down, they will need to do it on their own time.

The Pay Our Protectors, Not Our Politicians Act promises military personnel and employees in the Department of Homeland Security of pay during the government shutdown and prohibits members of Congress from taking any pay during the shutdown.

The government shutdown: What we know now

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM