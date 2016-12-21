Police Officer Helps Student With Tie Instead Of Issuing Ticket

Police officer ties student's tie. Pic. Menomonie Police Department (Photo: WFMY)

MENOMONIE, WISCONSIN -- A Wisconsin police officer helped a student tie his necktie during a traffic stop.

The officer pulled over the student for speeding. However, dash camera footage shows the kindness of the officer during the traffic stop. According to WDJT, the UW-Stout student was late for a presentation. He said he went to a friend’s house because he didn’t know how to tie his necktie. The officer then takes the tie off the student and re-tied it again because it was too short.

He said, “It’s probably not the best knot but it will work.” According to WDJT, the officer let the student go with a warning for speeding.”

