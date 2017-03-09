Police Rescue Injured Wild Osprey

TAMPA -- They’re not only making sure our streets are safe. A couple Tampa officers also make sure an injured osprey got the help it needed!

Recently, two Tampa officers came across the osprey, who they named ‘Oscar.’ It was apparent it had an injured wing.

The two officers coaxed it into a box and transported it to Tampa Bay Veterinary emergency services. Fortunately, the osprey didn’t have any broken bones, but was given treatment and antibiotics for its injured wing.

Staff at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay picked up Oscar to rehab him back to health and will hopefully be able to release him into the wild. If he can’t be released, they say he’ll have a permanent home at Busch Gardens.

© 2017 WTSP-TV