Pregnant Woman Dies From Flu in Tennessee

Vanderbilt University researchers want to develop a universal flu vaccine.

A pregnant woman in Middle Tennessee has died from complications with the flu, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

This is the fourth flu-related death reported in the state during the 2017-2018 flu season. The health department confirmed last week that two children in East Tennessee and one child in Middle Tennessee had died from the flu.

"Both children and pregnant women are among the groups of people at highest risk for complications from seasonal flu," said Bill Christian, spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health.

Christian said he couldn't provide any further information about any of the cases or patients.

"Flu activity is now widespread across Tennessee and the U.S., and we urge anyone over the age of six months old who has not yet had a flu vaccination this flu season to get one now," he said.

