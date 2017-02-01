President Trump Travels To Delaware To Honor Navy Seal Killed Overseas

Trump made an unnanounced trip to Dover Air Force bace in Delaware to pay his respects to Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed during a raid in Yemen. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Custom)

President Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to a Delaware military base to receive the remains of a Navy SEAL killed during a counter-terrorism raid, the White House said.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill., a member of U.S. Navy SEAL Team Six , was killed during a weekend raid against a group of senior al-Qaeda leaders in central Yemen, officials said.

After returning to Washington, Trump called it an "amazing visit," and said the ceremony and visit with the Owens' family was "very sad” and “very beautiful.”

Sen. Chris Coons , D-Del., traveled with Trump to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, Trump joined Owens' family for a private ceremony. The event was closed to the press because the Owens family requested privacy.

The trip was not on Trump's public schedule.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer paid tribute to Owens during the White House press briefing, noting that he deployed 12 times during his military career.

"You recognize that an individual like this loved this country so much, and deployed over and over again, because he knew that the mission that he was conducting was so important to our protection, our freedom, our safety," Spicer said of Owens.

Trump, who spoke with Owens' widow over the weekend, said in a statement that "Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism."

He added: "The sacrifices made by the men and women of our armed forces, and the families they leave behind, are the backbone of the liberty we hold so dear as Americans, united in our pursuit of a safer nation and a freer world."

USA Today