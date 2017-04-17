Rainbow Flag Stolen From TX Church, Replaced With Old Glory

The church's rainbow flag, which signals solidarity with LGBTQ members, suddenly disappeared overnight from its perch above the church's sign. It was replaced with an American flag.

PLANO -- It wasn't quite the Easter message congregation members at the Community Unitarian Universal Church were expecting on Sunday morning.

The church's rainbow flag, which signals solidarity with LGBTQ members, suddenly disappeared overnight from its perch above the church's sign. It was replaced with an American flag.

There also was a note, according to Reverend Patrick Price.

“I didn’t agree with your flag, so I took it down. If you don’t agree with this one, you can take it down,” said Price as he read from the note.

The typed message also includes a postscript emphasizing that there are only two genders.

Price says no one at the progressive church on East Parker Road felt threatened, but people were disheartened.

“Our message is that we are here for people to engage with, whether they agree with us or not, and to have a conversation about the things we’re all trying to figure out in this world,” Price said.

The church decided to put up the rainbow flag last fall. Ironically, a replacement one had already been purchased as the original was weathered.

Betsy Friauf said she and other members knew putting one up in the first place might raise a few eyebrows, but that nothing had happened until this weekend.

"It was disheartening, yes," she said.

Plano police are investigating the theft.

In the meantime, the church has decided to hoist another rainbow flag, while also keeping Old Glory up, too.

“This person left us a gift, a brand new American flag, so at this point what we’re planning to do is keep this nice gift, and also put up a rainbow flag,” said Friauf.

