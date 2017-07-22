WFMY
Dress Code Sign Posted to Fend Off Gangs Sparks Criticism of Restaurant

10News Staff , WTSP 11:33 PM. EDT July 22, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new restaurant has been causing a lot of conversation, but not about its food.

The restaurant is facing some controversy after posting a dress code that adheres to a gang-related incident that happened. 

The owner of the Tipsy Crow Tavern told KCCI the dress code was meant to keep customers safe.

The following dress code items were posted: 

  • Plain T’s
  • Baggy jeans
  • Jeans hanging below the waist
  • Doo rags
  • Sideways caps
  • Construction boots
  • Sunglasses at night

