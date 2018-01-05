Ric Flair's Message To The Georgia Bulldogs 'Woo!'

Check out the Nature Boy Ric Flair's message to the Georgia Bulldogs. He posted this on his YouTube channel Friday.
"You're gonna walk out of there, outta the Mercedes Benz Dome as National Champions. ... University of Georgia is gonna style, profile, limousine ride and jet fly. WOO!"
