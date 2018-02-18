WFMY
First Lady Rosalynn Carter Recovering From Surgery

The former president is 93 years old.

Kristen Reed, WXIA 2:29 PM. EST February 18, 2018

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering from a surgery this morning. 

According to The Carter Center, she had surgery to "remove troubling scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine caused by removal of a cyst many years ago." 

The 90-year-old is in Atlanta recovering at Emory University Hospital where she will remain for rest and recovery. The Carter Center called the surgery a success.

In January, President Jimmy Carter told members of his Plains, Georgia church that he plant to reduce the number of weeks each month that he will teach Sunday school. 

