Search For Missing Sports Journalist Continues After Police Find Her Jeep

HOUSTON – Just after midnight Monday police found 29-year-old Courtney Roland’s Jeep Cherokee in the Galleria area, but Roland remained missing as of Monday morning.

Police say the woman's phone was found inside the vehicle. Her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were also all found intact somewhere inside the Galleria.

KHOU learned over the weekend Roland was last heard from Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the Heights area where she lives. She texted a roommate, telling her a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man followed her in a blue truck all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.

The roommate and Roland were supposed to meet up, but Courtney never showed.

The reporter’s parents are now pleading for information on her whereabouts.

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

“If somebody has hers, we just want to tell them we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people,” said dad Steve Roland.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage fleece sweater and an orange hat. Roland is a sports reporter covering Aggie football.

Call Houston Police Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.

