Second Baby Giraffe Born At Houston Zoo This Month

HOUSTON - Not one, but two giraffes were born at the Houston Zoo this month!

Houston Zoo officials say female Masai giraffe calf was born at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Another female giraffe calf, Zindzhi, was born at the Houston Zoo on April 12.

Veterinarians are watching over the new calf and mom, Asali, to make sure she is nursing well and the mother-calf bond is strong. The new calf is expected to make her public debut, along with Asali, Zindzhi and her mother, Tyra, in a few days.

