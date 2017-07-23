Teacher Begs on Street Corner for Classroom Supply Money

Teresa Danks ( Facebook/FOX23 Sara Whaley )

(NEWSER) – She probably could've tried GoFundMe, but Teresa Danks came up with a different plan for raising money to buy supplies for her third-grade classroom: Stand on a corner in Tulsa, Okla., and beg for it.

FOX23 reports on the unusual crowdfunding effort by the teacher, who says she spends between $2,000 and $3,000 of her $35,000 annual salary to scoop up materials for her students, in a state that's notorious for low teacher pay.

But while she brought in $55 on the streets in just over five minutes on Tuesday, she says the cash itself isn't the only goal: She wants to raise awareness about the strapped financial situation that educational workers in her state find themselves in.

"We don't want to call it [begging], but this kind of shows it is,"

Danks, who's been in the educational arena since 1996, tells KRMG.

Supplies she's looking to acquire to stock her classroom for the fall, among others: beads, egg cartons, yarn, and board games, as well as bigger-ticket items such as a microwave and dorm fridge. Those interested in donating can email Danks here, though she stresses people should donate to teachers in their neck of the woods as well.

