Tensions Flare Once Again In Charlottesville's Emancipation Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA -- Tensions flared again in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park at the site of violent protests over the weekend.

A man dressed in a confederate uniform provoked visitors. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday for the woman killed in a clash with white supremacists in Virginia over the weekend. Heather Heyer died when a driver rammed his car into a group of counter protesters, also injuring 19.

The clash in Charlottesville started with a rally against plans to remove this statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The decision is now up to the courts.

Aaliyah Jones who saw the violence said, “The monument needs to go before tensions worsen.”

However, Kara Jones said removing it would be wrong, “Our history is all we've got, we learn from our history. It isn't hate, it's not discrimination. It's nothing of the sort.”

Virginia’s Governor has ordered a review of how police respond to rallies like the one that turned deadly in Charlottesville over the weekend.

