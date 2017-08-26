WFMY
Texas Officer Saves American Flag In Middle Of Harvey

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:38 PM. EDT August 26, 2017

ARANSAS PASS, Texas -- As many people in Texas were taking cover with strong winds and heavy rain pouring in from Hurricane Harvey, one Texas Police Officer was making a rescue. 
 
The Aransas Pass Police Department posted a photo of Officer Jack McCarty saving Old Glory from the storm. The photo has over 3,000 likes and more than 2,700 shares from the department's Facebook Page. 
 
The police department has been updating its citizens throughout the hurricane. The department says all emergency responders are safe. 
 
 

