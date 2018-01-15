Jaguars Superfan's Last Wish From Hospice: Jags Make The Super Bowl

Eric Mitchell might be more excited about the Jaguars' chance to make the Super Bowl than any other Jaguars fan.

He deserves to enjoy the rush. Mitch has stage 4 lung cancer and doctors are giving him about four more months to live.

Mitch says he believes his team will make the Super Bowl and win it.

His thoughts on the win against the Steelers? "Awesome! DUUUUUVAL!"

Of course, the timing for Mitch is important. He talks about seeing the "big victory" and taking the memory with him to Heaven.

Mitch goes by the nickname "The Hulk." He wanted to drum up superhuman power to fight off his lung cancer.

First Coast News has been following Mitch for more than a year. His cancer doctors were pleased his treatment was shrinking his tumors. But several weeks ago a test showed the cancer treatment wasn't working anymore. His tumors are now spread into his pelvis and liver.

He has stopped chemotherapy and gone into the Hospice program.

Mitch is 50 years old, a Jacksonville resident since birth. He never smoked but found out he had lung cancer when he started having coughing fits.

He adores his big family in Jax and his work family at Johnson and Johnson. Mitch has been married for 28 years and he has four daughters and 6 grandchildren.

Mitch says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for him. "Hey, God just gave me a bus ticket. I just now have to wait for that bus to come," he says with a smile.

As "The Hulk," Mitch is predicting great things for the Jaguars this season. He says he's proud to be a Jacksonville resident.

