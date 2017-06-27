This 10-Year-Old Water Skiing Phenom Is Turning Heads

Ten-year-old Jack Thein is turning heads along the Little Crow River with his water skiing. (Photo: KARE 11)

NEW LONDON, Minn. - A 10-year-old boy is turning heads along the Little Crow River.

Jack Thein is barefoot skiing and taking 6-foot jumps as the youngest performer on the Little Crow Ski Team.

“People don’t put 10-year-olds in shows and we are this year,” said Stuart Giere, one of the team’s adult leaders. “He is taking 12- and 14- and 15-year-old kids and driving them to be better and work harder because he’s just setting an example. They can’t ignore a 10-year-old.”

Jack took his first ride on training skis at the age of 2.

By 9, he was taking jumps in practice. He began performing with the team this summer.

“Once you get the hang of it, it’s really easy,” Jack said.

Matt and Nikki Thein, Jack’s parents, say their son was inspired by his older siblings, all water skiers themselves – three of them with the team.

“In his eyes these older boys walked on water,” said Jack’s mom. “So it’s been always something he’s wanted to be a part of.”

More information about the Little Crow Ski Team is available on the team website.

