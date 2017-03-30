Texas Church Bus Crash Victims Remembered

NEW BRAUNFELS - KENS 5 is learning more about the victims of Wednesday's deadly New Braunfels church bus crash.

Many of the lives lost were retirees who left behind large families.

Here is information about each person that has been shared with us...



VICTIMS WHO WERE KILLED IN THE CRASH

Rhonda Allen, 61, leaves behind three children and five grandchildren. She was a part-time hospice nurse for Gentiva home help. She's quoted on her Facebook page saying, "I love my life."

Rhonda Allen (Photo: KENS5)

Mildred Rosamond, 87, was a retired receptionist. Her Facebook page reads, “Retired and Loving It." Rosamond previously worked at the Baytown Sun.

Mildred Rosamond

Sue Tysdal, 76, was a retiree from Texarkana. She leaves behind at least one granddaughter. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels.

Sue Tysdal

Avis Scholl Banks, 83

Avis Scholl Banks

Cristie Clare Moore, 68

Cristie Clare Moore

Addie Schmeltekopf, 84. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels.

Addie Schmeltekopf

Murray Barrett, 67, was a retired math teacher. He was married to Dianne Barrett and leaves behind four children. He has been identified as the driver of the bus carrying 13 other church members in the fatal crash. His daughter, Jenna Barrett, wrote a blog post on Thursday expressing her sentiments on the tragic incident.

Howard Bryan Allen, 81

Harold Boyd Barber, 87

Margaret Robinson Barber, 82

Donna Elizabeth Hawkins, 69

Dorothy Vulliet, 84

Martha Holcomb Walker, 84

VICTIMS WHO SURVIVED AND ARE HOSPITALIZED

Rose Mary Harris, 64, is the only person who was riding in the church bus who has survived. She was reported to be in "fair" condition at San Antonio Military Medical Center as of Thursday afternoon.

Jack Dillon Young, 20, has been confirmed as the driver of the pickup truck that collided with the church bus. He was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio.

