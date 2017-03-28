Three Storm Chasers Killed In Texas Crash

SPUR, TEXAS - Three storm chasers were killed in a two-vehicle crash roughly five miles west of Spur, Texas, according to two sources will knowledge of the tragedy.

One storm chaser in a black suburban was driving north on FM 1081, went through a stop sign and collided with another storm chaser in a black jeep that was heading westbound on FM 2794 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, DPS Sgt. John Gonzalez confirmed. The third storm chaser was a passenger in one of the two vehicles, DPS said.

The driver of the Suburban was identified as Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri. Williamson was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash. Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville was a passenger inside the vehicle. Both were not wearing a seatbelt.

Prominent storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted his condolences.

Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

The crash is still under investigation.

