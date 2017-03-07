WFMY
Close

Train Collides With Charter Bus In Biloxi

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:22 PM. EST March 07, 2017

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Two people have died after a train crashed into a charter bus in Biloxi. WLOX, said several people have been airlifted to a hospital. 

Around 50 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The CSX train was eastbound when it collided with a charter bus that was heading north. Emergency crews are removing people through the emergency windows.

A witness told WLOX News Now the bus was filled with senior citizens.

(© 2017 WFMY)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories