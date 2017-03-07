Train collides with charter bus. Pic. WLOX (Photo: Custom)

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Two people have died after a train crashed into a charter bus in Biloxi. WLOX, said several people have been airlifted to a hospital.

Around 50 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The CSX train was eastbound when it collided with a charter bus that was heading north. Emergency crews are removing people through the emergency windows.

A witness told WLOX News Now the bus was filled with senior citizens.

