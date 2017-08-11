WFMY
Peppermint Pattied: Train Collides With Truck Carrying Candy

This happened in Henry County, Ga. on August 10, 2017. Video courtesy Kelli Nichols:

WXIA , WXIA 1:55 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

A truck was struck by a train in Locust Grove just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Henry County Police said a tractor-trailer stalled on the tracks at Highway 42 and Bowden St. The driver got out of the truck before the collision. His truck was carrying soft peppermints, according to police.

Highway 42 was blocked for clean up. Around 3 p.m. Chief Jesse Patton with Locust Grove police said the Hwy reopened and the train was back in service.

The truck driver will be cited due to it being a no truck crossing. 

