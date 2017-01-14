Trump Fires Back At Ga. Representative, Says District Is In Horrible Shape

WASHINGTON, DC – One day after U.S. Rep. John Lewis said he was not a legitimate president, Donald Trump fired back on Saturday morning.

The president-elect tweeted that Lewis should spend more time on helping his district, which Trump said was in horrible shape and falling apart.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

In an exclusive interview for NBC's "Meet the Press," Lewis (D-Ga.) said he believes Trump's election is illegitimate because of Russian interference in last year's election.

Asked whether he would try to forge a relationship with the president-elect, Lewis said, "it's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."

Lewis cited allegations of Russian hacks during the campaign that lead to the release of internal documents from the Democratic National Committee, and Hillary Clinton's campaign co-chairman, John Podesta.

IN 2007, Trump himself planned to build a Trump Towers Atlanta in Lewis' district, which includes all of Midtown and downtown Atlanta. The two massive buildings were going to sit near the Woodruff Arts Center and cost an estimated $300 million.

But then came the recession, and by 2010, the planned towers were in foreclosure.

Lewis said that he would not attend Trump's swearing-in. "I don't plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I've been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right."

Last week, Lewis also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and urged that Trump’s selection for attorney general, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, be rejected.

