Deadly Amtrak Collision in SC | What We Know Now

Officials say two people are dead and 50 were injured after a train collision and derailment.

11:20 a.m. -- Two people killed when a passenger train struck a freight train in South Carolina were Amtrak employees, according to SC Governor Henry McMaster.

Full Story: 2 Dead, Over 100 Injured in Amtrak Collision

Live Coverage: Amtrak Train Crashes in SC

116 people were injured. All were taken to hospitals.

The CSX train was parked on a side track when the Amtrak train slammed into it.

2:45 a.m. -- An Amtrak train heading from New York to Miami with 139 passengers slammed into a CSX freight train. 2 people were confirmed dead. More than 70 injuries were reported.

