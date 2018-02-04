Deadly Amtrak Collision in SC | What We Know Now

11:20 a.m. -- Two people killed when a passenger train struck a freight train in South Carolina were Amtrak employees, according to SC Governor Henry McMaster.
Full Story: 2 Dead, Over 100 Injured in Amtrak Collision
Live Coverage: Amtrak Train Crashes in SC
116 people were injured. All were taken to hospitals.
The CSX train was parked on a side track when the Amtrak train slammed into it.
2:45 a.m. -- An Amtrak train heading from New York to Miami with 139 passengers slammed into a CSX freight train. 2 people were confirmed dead. More than 70 injuries were reported.
