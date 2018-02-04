WFMY
Close

Deadly Amtrak Collision in SC | What We Know Now

The Amtrak train collided with a freight train on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

wltx 7:59 AM. EST February 04, 2018

11:20 a.m. -- Two people killed when a passenger train struck a freight train in South Carolina were Amtrak employees, according to SC Governor Henry McMaster. 

Full Story: 2 Dead, Over 100 Injured in Amtrak Collision

Live Coverage: Amtrak Train Crashes in SC

116 people were injured. All were taken to hospitals. 

The CSX train was parked on a side track when the Amtrak train slammed into it. 

2:45 a.m. -- An Amtrak train heading from New York to Miami with 139 passengers slammed into a CSX freight train. 2 people were confirmed dead. More than 70 injuries were reported. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

 

 

 

 

 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories