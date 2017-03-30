Two Kids Hit By Mulch Truck On The Way To School Bus Stop

Two kids killed at bus stop Pic. WTVR (Photo: CBS)

DILLWYN, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say two children were killed when they were struck by a tractor-trailer near a school bus stop.

State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said six children were standing at the bus stop in Dillwyn, Virginia on Thursday when the children saw their bus approaching and ran into the road.

Geller said the tractor trailer was driving downhill and carrying 75,000 pounds of mulch. Geller said the driver tried to stop, but struck 5-year-old Tori Perez and 6-year-old Jaiden Bartee.

Police say the children died at the scene.

Geller said no charges will be brought against the truck driver.

Buckingham County Public Schools Superintendent Cecil Snead said grief counseling will be available to help students and employees process the tragedy.

