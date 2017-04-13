United Passenger Suffered Concussion, Broken Nose, Lost Teeth

A daughter of the Kentucky physician at the center of a global uproar over his forced removal from a United Airlines flight said Thursday the family was "horrified, shocked and sickened" by the incident.

"What happened to my dad should never have happened to any human being, regardless of the circumstances," Crystal Pepper said at a news conference in Chicago.

David Dao, 69, remains hospitalized with a concussion, broken nose, damaged sinuses, and other injuries that included the loss of two teeth after he was pulled from his seat and dragged off a flight Sunday, lawyer Thomas Demetrio said. He said a lawsuit will be filed at some point.

"Dr. Dao, I believe to his great credit, has come to understand that he is the guy, the guy to stand up for all passengers going forward," Demetrio said. A hearing on preserving evidence from the scene is set for Monday in Chicago, he added.

Social media outrage rained down on the Chicago-based airline after videos emerged of Sunday night's violent confrontation on United Express Flight 3411 at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, drawing hundreds of millions of views around the world.

Demetrio called the video "rather disturbing." He said that neither United CEO Oscar Munoz nor other United officials have reached out to Dao. He also said he accepted Munoz's public apology — but said it was staged.

"I think his PR people said 'We're taking a beating here,'" he said. "I think he was told to get out there."

