UT Band To March In Trump's Inauguration Day Parade

KNOXVILLE - Rocky Top will be represented on President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Day.

The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band will march in the Inauguration Day Parade in Washington, DC on January 20.

It's a familiar destination for the Pride, which has marched in 12 of the last 13 inauguration parades. They did not take part in President Obama's second inauguration in 2013, because the administration "scaled back" the celebration with a smaller parade and there wasn't enough space for everyone that wanted to participate.

UT says the Pride has particapated in the inaugural parades more than any other civic group.

"We are pleased to be a part of the inauguration parade and proud of our longstanding participation in one of our nation's great traditions," said a university spokesperson.

The band's official acceptance letter from the inauguration committee noted, "We had a record number of applicants, so your selection is a testament to your organization’s talent and enthusiasm. Your participation will help make this Inauguration truly historic."

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker tweeted his congratulations to the Pride on their inclusion in the parade:

Congratulations to the @UTKnoxville Pride of the Southland Band for being selected to participate in the upcoming inaugural parade. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 30, 2016

