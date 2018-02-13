Vegas Gunman's Brother: 'No Physical Excuses' For Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- The much-anticipated autopsy report on Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock did nothing to help explain why he carried out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history -- his body didn't hold diseases or drugs or other substances that could have caused aggressive behavior. In fact, it showed he was a sober, healthy 64-year-old.

The report, which was released Friday in response to a lawsuit by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, showed gunman Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them.

"It seems that based on the autopsy reports there were no physical excuses for what Steve did," his younger brother, Eric Paddock, said, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "We may never understand why Steve did this."

Paddock unleashed a barrage of bullets from his high-rise hotel suite into a crowd at a country music festival below, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 others on Oct. 1. He fatally shot himself before officers stormed his hotel suite after the mass shooting.

The autopsy showed the 6-foot-1 Paddock was slightly overweight at 224 pounds, had high blood pressure and bad teeth. But there was nothing unusual in his physical condition, even after a microscopic brain examination conducted by experts at Stanford University.

His cremated remains were released in January to his brother, who flew to Las Vegas to get the ashes, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Earlier Friday, Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti issued an unusual order to The AP and Review-Journal that an autopsy report about an off-duty police officer killed in the mass shooting, which was released by another judge last week, must be returned. The AP and Review-Journal are appealing.

The motivation for the shooting has been a mystery since Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, despite intensive investigation by local police and federal authorities.

A preliminary report released last month by Las Vegas police said the high-stakes gambler had been on a losing streak, was obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and was having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend.

