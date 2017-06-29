Venomous Snakes On The Loose After Texas Rollover Crash

BEXAR COUNTY, TX -- Emergency crews were able to capture 23 of 30 venomous snakes on the loose in south Bexar County after their mode of transportation was involved in a rollover crash Thursday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a van crashed on Interstate 35 at Kinney Road after its tire blew out.

The van rolled into the access road, trapping the driver and a 9-year-old minor occupant inside with some 30 venomous snakes, including rattlesnakes and cottonmouths, as well as a baby alligator and a turtle.

The occupants were a herpetologist and his 9-year-old grandson. While officials say that they only suffered minor injuries, they were transported to SAMMC as a precaution.

Texas Parks and Wildlife enrolled the New Braunfels Snake Farm to help with the scene.

They also said that the San Antonio Zoo had people at the site assisting in apprehending the animals and that while nobody had been bitten by any of the snakes, nearby hospitals had been notified and had anti-venom on standby.

Assisting BCSO deputies in the scene was Lytle Animal Control Services and the Lytle Police Department.

