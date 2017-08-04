Video Shows Hammerhead Shark Being Shot

The FWC is investigating a new video that’s surfaced showing what appears to be a person on a boat shooting a shark. And a warning – the video is difficult to watch.

At this point, it’s not clear where the video took place, but the FWC confirms it’s investigating. In it, it appears a hammerhead shark is shot multiple times while on a fishing line.

10News received the video from a man who got it from the person who shot it. The person who shot the video didn't want to be identified.

According to the FWC, “the use of powerheads, explosives, chemicals or the discharge of firearms to kill or harvest marine life is prohibited in state waters.”

Just last week, another video showed what is believed to be a shark being dragged behind a boat.

Below is the statement we were given by the FWC:

The FWC has received numerous additional images and videos from the public, including the one you reference below, and investigators are looking into this information as well. Our investigation is active and ongoing. Since there can be many complexities with an investigation like this, we appreciate your patience as officers work to determine the details of the incident. We take this incident seriously, and share the public’s concern. The use of powerheads, explosives, chemicals or the discharge of firearms to kill or harvest marine life is prohibited in state waters. The FWC will not be disseminating the video referenced below, as it is considered evidence in an active investigation (per F.S. 119.071(2) & 119.011(3)). Shark Regulations Resources: Florida’s recreational saltwater fishing regulations can be found here: http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/ Shark regulations are here: https://www.flrules.org/gateway/ChapterHome.asp?Chapter=68B-44 We also have general handling and release guidelines here: http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/sharks/ For regulations in federal waters, please contact NOAA.

