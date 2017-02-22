DC Officers Rescue Man From Burning Car

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two D.C. police officers rescued a man from a burning car on Monday in Northeast, D.C.
The rescue was captured on one of the officer's body cameras. The video was tweeted out by DC police on Tuesday.
RELATED: Heroes Pull Man From Burning Truck
The accident happened around 10: 20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bladensburg Road NE.
The fire stared after a car accident. Police were responding to the accident with a report on an injury.
Police say the man was treated and released from a local hospital.
RELATED: Woman and Spokane Officer Recount Incredible Rescue From Burning Car
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs