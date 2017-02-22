DC Officers Rescue Man From Burning Car

(Photo: DC police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two D.C. police officers rescued a man from a burning car on Monday in Northeast, D.C.

The rescue was captured on one of the officer's body cameras. The video was tweeted out by DC police on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 10: 20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bladensburg Road NE.

The fire stared after a car accident. Police were responding to the accident with a report on an injury.

Police say the man was treated and released from a local hospital.

