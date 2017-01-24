Woman Pushes To Change Eyeshadow Color Called 'Druggie'

Urban decay eye shadow pallete that includes the color "druggie."

A makeup color name may seem harmless, but one woman is working to change the title of an eye shadow, saying it promotes drug use.

"Vanity Fairest", "Stiletto", and "Voodoo" are all names for colors of makeup products. They’re items like what Austinite Maurah Ruiz reviews in her YouTube videos.

"When I see a new product that launches, I go and I buy it and I talk about it," said Ruiz. “It’s actually just kind of a little hobby of mine, I really don't know what's going to come of it, but it's something that I enjoy."

But when she spotted an Urban Decay eyeshadow palette called “After Dark” she immediately gave it a thumbs down.

"Honestly I was in complete shock, because on the outside of the palette it says after dark, anything goes, you open it up and on the inside it says “druggie,”” said Ruiz.

One of the eyeshadow colors in the palette, a purple, is called "Druggie", a name she feels glorifies drug use.

"I just think that messaging, that type of marketing especially to a company that has a lot of young women who purchase their products, I just think it’s very distasteful and it’s not okay," said Ruiz.

So she started a petition to change the eye shadow's name, and in just five days has almost reached her goal of one thousand signatures, now she's extended that to 1,500.

People who sign the petition are leaving comments that include: "My oldest daughter is struggling to overcome a heroin addiction…and the stigma: druggie."

Ivana Grahovac with the nonprofit Facing Addiction said they support changing the name.

"It is an uneducated marketing tactic and we believe at facing addiction that by raising awareness and informing people of solutions, they'll be able to make better decisions that won't alienate a significant portion of their customer base,” said Grahovac.

Grahovac is a recovering heroin addict herself.

"When products like these mock our efforts and stigmatize and dehumanize us at that point it absolutely makes it that much harder for us to reach out and ask for help and try to heal from addiction," said Grahovac.

According to her, addiction is the number one cause of accidental death in America. She said 1 in 7 people suffer from the disease.

"People suffer in silence, so products that belittle this experience just compound that shame and stigma which blocks people from asking for help,” said Grahovac.

With people in her own life who have struggled from addiction, Ruiz said it hits close to home.

"I can't help but think if the people in my life who have lost their lives to drugs or who are currently struggling if they wouldn't have thought that it was something fun, then they wouldn't have ever tried it," said Ruiz.

This isn't the first time the company has had controversy regarding product names. In 2016 the company showed a photo of eye liner colors on a girl's wrist, calling the product : Razor Sharp.

Ruiz said she just wants the company to have their names match the standard of their product.

"They release nothing but quality stuff to their customers, but it's literally just the name, it's that name that strikes an awful chord with me and so many other people," said Ruiz.

KVUE reached out to Urban Decay more than a week ago, and haven’t heard back.

Ruiz and the group Facing Addiction reached out to Sephora, the retailer who sells the product. Sephora told them the color was a limited edition, and they are not reordering it. However leaders at Facing Addiction say they want a meeting with the Sephora team to talk about ways to end addiction.

