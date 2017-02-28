Woman Rescues Injured Boy From Pond With Alligators

Lakeland, Florida - Two people put their own lives on the line wading out into cold dark murky water where alligators are known to live to save a child. They were trying to convince a mother to give herself up after she swam out into a pond with her hurt little boy Monday morning.



Angi Whitaker says, "I thought she was on drugs. I did and she said I'm "f'd" up. I'm "f'd" up that's what she said and I said honey it's alright and I just looked at her and I said, God loves you anyway and she looked back at me and she said 'Does he really?' and I said yes sweetheart. I said come on back to the shore. He loves you and he'll help you no matter what you need he's going to take care of you."

Whitaker had on nothing but a nightgown when she darted through heavy brush and jumped into a pond behind her house to save a stranger and her young son.

Lakeland police say 21-year-old, Laquisha Mosley, of Winter Haven was on the run and was hiding in that pond after sideswiping a car. They say she then slammed into a concrete barrier near I-4 and Memorial Boulevard West. Detectives say Mosley then scaled a barbed wire fence with her two-year-old son who had a fractured femur.

Whitaker says, "Somebody screamed and said, 'Bring that baby back here - she's going to drown that boy. You need to bring that baby here. That baby could be hurt.'" Whitaker also says she tried her best to grab Mosley's child but every time she got closer to her Mosley swam away from her. She adds, "That child was terrified. I mean he didn't hardly make any noise but he was hanging on to her for dear life. I truly don't believe she was trying to hurt him. She was afraid someone was going to take that child away from her."

Whitaker says another good Samaritan seemed to appear out of nowhere to help. She says, "He was in the water and grabbed her by the arm and said, 'Get the baby' and I just snatched him out and brought him back up to the bank."

Whitaker says she feels that God put her in the right place at the right time for a reason. She adds, "I praise God that he used me."

The two-year-old boy is going to be okay but as of Tuesday evening, his mother remained in jail. Police say Mosley screamed and kicked during her arrest and tried to jump back into the water. She was charged with child abuse, resisting an officer and leaving the scene of a crash.

Whitaker says she's praying for them both and would like to meet them one day along with the good Samaritan who stepped in to help.



