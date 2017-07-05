Woman Says She Was Cut By Razor Blade Hidden In Walmart Cart

FESTUS, MO. - FESTUS, Missouri -- A Festus woman says she was cut by razor blade hidden in a Walmart shopping cart.

Now her warning to other shoppers is going viral, in a post that's already been shared more than 10,000 times.

If there wasn't a picture, you may not believe it.

"It's just horrible someone would do that to hurt someone else," said Michelle Patterson, of Festus.

Patterson was about to begin shopping at a Walmart Supercenter off Truman Road in Festus Sunday afternoon. She says she was disinfecting her cart when she says she felt a sting.

"I jerked my hand away and looked at my finger, and then i looked at the handle. I couldn't believe there was a razor blade. it was stuck in there. If it was a little kid, it would've sliced their finger open," said Patterson.

The cut wasn't serious. Once police arrived, Patterson was told it may not have been intentional.

"[The police officer] said it was probably from a shoplifter. They've been using razor blades to cut the tags off items or open packages," said Patterson.

In a statement, Walmart told FOYS:



"It’s disturbing that someone might try to injure a customer or associate, and we’re grateful no one was seriously hurt. We’ve checked all shopping carts and are currently conducting regular checks. We’ve also reviewed surveillance footage and will continue working with police to find the person responsible."



Patterson had just returned from her doctor when we caught up with her. She's afraid the worst is yet to come.

"The doctor mentioned a few things i could have. Tetanus, she said HIV or hepatitis. but lets just hope it was clean," said Patterson.

Patterson says she doesn't blame Walmart, but hopes people will share her story so it doesn't happen to anyone else.

The search for a suspect continues.



© 2017 KSDK-TV