Woman Takes Refuge In Church To Avoid Deportation

Jeanette Vizguerra (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A Mexican woman seeking to avoid deportation is taking refuge in a Denver church after U.S. immigration authorities denied her request to remain in the country.

Jeanette Vizguerra skipped her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Wednesday in Centennial. Vizguerra's attorney and pastor went on her behalf.

"I did not make this decision lightly," Vizguerra said via a translator during a press conference on Wednesday "I was thinking about it for weeks, but I think I made the right decision coming here instead of going to the immigration office today.”

Vizguerra is a mother of four and has been fighting for labor and immigration rights since emigrating to the Denver area from Mexico City in 1997.

About 100 supporters demonstrated outside the building as her attorney went inside and was told Vizguerra would not get another extension.

"This is not an attack on me; it's an attack on the whole immigrant community," Vizguerra said.

Vizguerra was convicted for falsifying documents tied to a traffic ticket and entering the country illegally, both misdemeanors. Her attorney Hans Meyer says she was allowed to stay after five previous hearings because she was a crime victim in Mexico. But now ICE says Vizguerra is an enforcement priority.

The most recent stay on her deportation expired on Feb. 7. She submitted an application for a renewal on Dec. 6, her attorneys say. An ICE spokesperson says the request was denied on Wednesday.

Vizguerra blames President Trump and his promise to deport everyone here illegally. She said the case of a woman deported Arizona is similar to hers.

Immigration advocates say President Trump is unfairly casting a wide net and putting people in danger. He signed an executive order in January ordering the government to strengthen immigration practices.

Wednesday afternoon, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a statement standing by Vizguerra and calling the American immigration system "broken".

"She has now become the latest victim of wrongful enforcement actions, executive orders and policies coming out of Washington that are punishing immigrants, tearing apart families and scaring our communities." Hancock's statement read.

In solidarity, members of the 'We Belong Together' campaign will hand-deliver a letter to ICE headquarters Wednesday afternoon, demanding a closure of Vizguerra’s case.

Vizguerra is living at the church with her children, who are American citizens.

IS THIS ALLOWED?

So why is Jeanette allowed to stay in a church without fear of getting arrested?

There are certain locations considered sensitive, where officers will rarely make arrests. Places like churches, synagogues and mosques, hospitals, schools, day cares and school bus stops.

ICE will go in to those locations to make an arrest when...

a supervisor has given prior approval

there are circumstances related to national security, terrorism or public safety

