NC Legislators Say They Have Deal 'In Principle' On HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina General Assembly leaders announced Tuesday evening that they had agreed “in principle” to a proposal to repeal House Bill 2 that was made by Governor Roy Cooper last week.

In a news conference Tuesday Senate Leader Phil Berger said that Cooper made a four-point proposal on Thursday that General Assembly leaders agreed to.

Read: Report: NCAA Gives NC 48 Hours To Change HB2, May Pull Bids For Events

However, later in the Tuesday evening news conference, Berger said that Cooper denied some items in the proposal.

The Tuesday evening news conference about House Bill 2 came just hours after it was learned the NCAA gave the state an ultimatum about future sporting events.

Berger said that just before the news conference they had talked to Cooper.

The executive director of a group that recruits sporting events to the area said Tuesday that the NCAA has given North Carolina 48 hours to make changes to House Bill 2 or else the state will lose NCAA events through 2022.

Scott Dupree, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said in a statement that he has been informed by NCAA officials that they have set a 48-hour deadline for the state to change HB2.

Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said just after 6 p.m. that they plan to make the “major” announcement at 6:15 p.m. at the press conference room at the Legislative Building.

The following is a quote from Dupree:

I have confirmed with a contact very close to the NCAA that its deadline for HB2 is 48 hours from now. If HB2 has not been resolved by that time, the NCAA will have no choice but to move forward without the North Carolina bids. The NCAA has already delayed the bid review process once and has waited as long as it possibly can, and now it must finalize all championship site selections through spring of 2022.”

Visit Raleigh’s president and CEO Dennis Edwards and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance’s Dupree released a joint statement as well.

We are encouraged by the bipartisan efforts underway in the state legislature to find a solution. That being said, we will not endorse any one bill; we simply seek a swift compromise that will allow us to begin to repair the reputation of our region and state and get back to selling and marketing Raleigh as the thriving Southern capital city that it is, one shaped by the passionate minds of its inclusive and welcoming residents.

We don’t know how the NCAA or other organizations will view specific proposed legislation to repeal and/or replace HB2. Therefore we will not attempt to speak on their behalf or on behalf of any other clients/groups that have expressed concern over holding events in Raleigh and Wake County.”

The NCAA has already removed eight championship sports events from the state due to HB2.

Governor Cooper's Spokesman, Ford Porter, issued the following statement:



"It's frustrating that Republican leaders are more interested in political stunts than negotiating a compromise to repeal HB2. While Governor Cooper continues to work for a compromise, there are still issues to be worked out, and Republican leaders' insistence on including an Indiana-style RFRA provision remains a deal-breaker. Any compromise must work to end discrimination, repair our reputation, and bring back jobs and sports, and a RFRA is proven to do just the opposite."

