NC Loves Krispy Kreme! Here's Proof...

People in North Carolina love Krispy Kreme. Now we have proof.

Public Policy Polling asked North Carolinians if they liked Krispy Kreme or Dunkin Donuts more. The overwhelming answer... KRISPY KREME!

The PPP poll finds:

"North Carolinians prefer Krispy Kreme to Dunkin Donuts, 64/23. There's a massive divide on the issue based on whether people were born in the state or moved here from somewhere else though. While natives choose Krispy Kreme 78/13, those who moved into the state only do so by a much more narrow 46/36 margin. Many Yankees have not acclimated in their donut preferences since coming to North Carolina. On North Carolina's great barbecue debate, eastern style beats out western style 42/31. It's even a rare issue that Republicans (40/33 for eastern) and Democrats (39/34 for eastern) have almost identical opinions on in these divided times."

So there you have it... proof North Carolinians love Winston-Salem based Krispy Kreme!

