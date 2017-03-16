NC Nurse Faces 75 Drug Charges

LOUISBURG, NC -- A North Carolina nurse is facing 75 drug-related felony charges after deputies became suspicious about medications ordered for the county’s jail.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Tamsey Watkins was ordering prescriptions for inmates who were no longer even in the Franklin County Detention Center.

Watkins was an employee of Southern Health Partners, which provides contract medical facilities for the jail.

Watkins charged with 25 counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud, 25 counts of trafficking opiates by possession and 25 counts of trafficking opiates by transport, according to authorities.

Watkins is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY