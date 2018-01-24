NC Parents Had Kid With Them During Drug Deal: Sheriff

Elizabeth Gail Stevens, left, and Richard William Stevens (Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, NC - A registered sex offender and his wife were arrested for trafficking opium and child abuse this week when they had their child with them in the middle of a drug deal. Their arrest followed three sales of prescription pain medications prescribed to one of them.

Elizabeth Gail Frady Stevens, 44, and husband Richard William Stevens, 54, both of Landis, were arrested for Trafficking Opium on Monday. Richard is a registered sex offender after a 2006 felony conviction for taking indecent liberties with a child.

After the third sale on Monday, both were arrested and the county department of social services turned the child over to a responsible family member. Elizabeth Stevens had their child with her at the time of the sale according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Richard Stevens was charged with (4) counts of trafficking opium, (3) counts of conspiracy to traffick opium, (1) counts of maintaining a dwelling/house for keeping and selling controlled substances, and (1) count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Elizabeth Stevens was charged with (9) counts of trafficking opium, (3) counts of conspiracy to traffick opium, (2) counts of maintaining a dwelling/house for keeping and selling controlled substances, and (1) count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Richard Stevens has multiple felony convictions in 2005 and 2006 for felony forgery along with several misdemeanor convictions.

