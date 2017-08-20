RALEIGH, N.C. –One lucky North Carolina resident won $1 million after playing a Powerball ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing, and was only one red Powerball away from winning the jackpot of more than half a million dollars.

The new jackpot is now $650 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

If won, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever awarded.

Four other big-prize winners came from tickets sold in North Carolina, winning a base prize of $50,000. Three of these had the $1 Powerball that multiplied the prize by 4, which quadrupled the prize to $200,000.

According to the NC Lottery, the lucky tickets that won the following prizes were sold at:

$1 million: Sam’s Mart, N.C. 74 East, Indian Trail (Union County)

$200,000: Citistop, Patton Avenue, Asheville (Buncombe County)

$200,000: Alco, N.C. 52 North, Albemarle (Stanly County)

$200,000: East Havelock Fuel Market, East Main Street, Havelock (Craven County)

$50,000: Sheetz, Glenn Center Drive, Kernersville (Forsyth County)

The winning numbers in the drawing were 17-19-39-43-68 and 13 for the Powerball. Winners have 180 days to claim prizes.

At $650 million, the jackpot is the largest amount since the jackpot run that led to the world record $1.5 billion in January 2016.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Four times North Carolina players have had jackpot luck, winning $74.5 million to $188 million.

Ticket sales raise more than half a billion dollars a year for education.

