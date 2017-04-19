NC State Forecasts a Near Normal Hurricane Season

RALEIGH, NC -- Plan on this hurricane season to be near normal. That's the word out of NC State, where hurricane researchers are predicting this year to be right around average.

Researchers at North Carolina State University are expecting the 2017 Atlantic hurricane to be average, compared to seasons from 1950 to the present. During that time frame there has been an average of 11 to 12 named storms per year and 6 hurricanes per year.

According to Lian Xie, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at NC State, there could be 11-15 named systems this year. 4-6 of those may become hurricanes, with 1-3 of those possibly becoming major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Copyright 2017 WFMY