NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Returning To Greensboro In 2020

A detailed view of the March Madness logo on center of the basketball court is seen in the second half during the first round of a 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is returning to Greensboro. The NCAA announced the Greensboro Coliseum will host first and second round games of the men's tournament in 2020.

Raleigh will host first and second round games in 2021.

Charlotte will also host first and second round games in 2018, which was previously decided.

In women's basketball, the Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2019 NCAA women's basketball regional.

As for soccer, Cary will host the 2019 and 2021 Division 1 Men's Soccer College Cup. Cary will also the 2018 and 2020 Division 1 Women's Soccer College Cup.

In field hockey, Winston-Salem will host the 2019 NCAA Women's Field Hockey Championship at Wake Forest University.

In swimming, Greensboro will host the 2021 Division 1 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships.

