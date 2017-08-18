New Twist On Old Sweepstakes Scheme

phone scheme (Photo: phone scheme)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Sharon Jones's phone rang.

"The person on the other end of the phone said I had won $25,000," she said.

$25,000 from the Publishing Clearing House. No knock on the door. No big Check. But they did want her personal information to start the paperwork. Social security number, birthday, address. Yap, everything needed to still her identity. But she was lucky.

"Long story short I had a beep come in and when I got back he was gone," she said.

That's when she knew someone was trying to scam her. They had hung up before getting any of her information, but they called again.

"When I picked up the phone it was nothing but a static."

Never give your personal information out over the phone.

