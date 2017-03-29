No Cell Phones Backstage For Accountants At The Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Oscar statues are seen backstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2016 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - PwC accountants won't be allowed to have their cell phones backstage during future Oscar telecasts.

Film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs sent an email to academy members Wednesday detailing the new protocols for announcing Oscar winners developed after the best-picture flub at last month's Academy Awards.

The academy's board of governors discussed its ongoing relationship with PwC and established the new controls at a meeting Tuesday night. The consulting firm has handled Oscar balloting and other academy business for 83 years.

PwC has taken responsibility for the biggest mistake in Oscar history. Balloting partner Brian Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone backstage moments before handing over the wrong envelope for best picture.

Boone Isaacs said balloting partners will be required to participate in Oscar rehearsals going forward.

© 2017 Associated Press