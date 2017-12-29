North China Transformed Into Winter Wonderland With Cold Temperatures

CHINA – Tourists all over Northern China are visiting the beautiful winter wonderland that the region has turned into from freezing temperatures.

Icy rivers, rimed tree branches, icicles and frozen waterfalls have attracted thousands of visitors into Xunke County, Pingxun County and Wuan City.

Temperatures have gone below 15 degrees Celcius in the area.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY