WFMY
Close

North China Transformed Into Winter Wonderland With Cold Temperatures

With Temperature Plunge, North China Becomes Winter Wonderland

Reuters and CBS , WFMY 4:55 PM. EST December 29, 2017

CHINA – Tourists all over Northern China are visiting the beautiful winter wonderland that the region has turned into from freezing temperatures.

Icy rivers, rimed tree branches, icicles and frozen waterfalls have attracted thousands of visitors into Xunke County, Pingxun County and Wuan City.

Temperatures have gone below 15 degrees Celcius in the area.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories