One Injured After Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Burlington Apartment

BURLINGTON, NC - A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into her apartment Sunday morning, according to Police.

Burlington Police said Galina Hester was backing from a parking space when her car malfunctioned, causing it to go down an embankment and into Forestdale Apartments.

The car drove into the apartment of Shauneen Roy. She was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say three apartments were affected by the crash, and all buy Roy can return to their apartment by the end of the day.

Hester was not impaired and there was no intent to hit the building, so she is not facing any charges.

