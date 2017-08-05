2 Teh Rescue: Meet Rogue

2 The Rescue Rogue (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- This very handsome 3-year-old boy is Rogue and he is ready to be your best friend and partner in life!

Rogue is currently living in a foster home and is doing very well. His foster mom says he is the sweetest boy and he loves playing with her other dogs.

Rogue is neutered, current on shots and ready to meet you. Call Burlington Animal Services at (336) 578-0343 to arrange a meet and greet with this dashing boy!

