Rockingham County Animal Shelter

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Anna is a playful 2-month-old Siamese mix kitten up for adoption through the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff say she loves to be cuddled and enjoys finding mischief.

You can meet Anna at the shelter located at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. Call (336) 394-0075 for more information.

