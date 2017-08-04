2 the Rescue: Adopt Barnett

Davidson County Animal Shelter

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Barnett is a sweet 6-year-old Beagle up for adoption at the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

He gets along great with people and other dogs alike. He also loves getting cuddles and going for walks.

Shelter staff recommend a fenced-in yard for Barnett to keep him safe from following his nose away from home.

Barnett is neutered, up to date on vaccines, micro-chipped, and heartworm negative.

You can adopt him for $95 at the Davidson County Animal Shelter located on 490 Glendale Road in Lexington.

Call (336) 357-0805 for more information.

