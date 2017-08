RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Griffin is a domestic short-haired kitty who is approximately 4 years old. He is laid back and is content to be a watcher.

Griffin has been neutered and is current on all of his vaccines.

If you would like to meet Griffin or any other animals, give us a call at (336) 498-6013 or visit them at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman.

