2 the Rescue: Adopt Puppies!

Randolph County SPCA

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Randolph County SPCA has a litter of 5 adorable puppies up for adoption!

They are named for characters from the popular 'Chronicles of Narnia' series.

The puppies are Border Collie mixes who are extra happy and want cuddles on demand. They are eight-weeks-old and on their second round of vaccinations.

The puppies were surrendered at a local shelter because the owner did not have time to give to them.

If you're interested in adopting any of these puppies, fill out an application at randolphspca.com

© 2018 WFMY-TV