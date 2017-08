Courtesy: Maddie Gardner (Photo: Colin, Kayla)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Weeble and Stella are Feist mix puppies ready for forever homes! They're about 8 weeks old and need lots of love.

You can adopt them through the Randolph County SPCA located on 300 West Bailey Street in Asheboro. Call (336) 672-1600 for more information.

